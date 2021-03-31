Nolan Elementary School Assistant Principal Gets National Recognition

Dr. Jamelie Kangles Johns, Assistant Principal at Nolan Elementary School, has been selected as the 2021 National Outstanding Assistant Principal from Tennessee by the National Outstanding Assistant Principals Program. Dr. Johns has been the Assistant Principal at Nolan Elementary School since 2018.

Dr. Johns was recognized because of her commitment to enhancing the culture of Nolan Elementary while also supporting students, staff and families during the COVID-19 pandemic. She is a National Board Certified Teacher and recently completed her doctorate degree at Carson Newman University. Dr. Johns also served on curriculum, standards, and assessment committees for the Tennessee Department of Education.

“Dr. Johns is an exemplary leader, and we are proud her efforts have received this level of recognition,” said Dr. Bryan Johnson, Superintendent of Hamilton County Schools. “Ensuring great teachers and leaders are in all of our school buildings is a key focus in our strategic plan, and Dr. Johns has set a great precedent for leadership in Hamilton County Schools.”

The National Outstanding Assistant Principals Program, sponsored by the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP), recognizes excellence in elementary and middle level Assistant Principals’ school leadership. Dr. Johns will have the opportunity to attend the NAESP National Conference, in Chicago, Illinois, in July, where she will be recognized as Tennessee’s 2021 National Outstanding Assistant Principal.

