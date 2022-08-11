Operation Move In At UTC Begins On August 17

When incoming University of Tennessee at Chattanooga first-year students move into West Campus housing as part of Operation Move In proceedings on Aug. 17-18, they will have more than apartments waiting for them.

They have Liz Hathaway, and she has big plans.

Hathaway, a UC Foundation assistant professor of kinesiology, assumes the West Campus faculty in residence post as the fall semester begins. She will spend her days in class and her nights at home inside a West Campus apartment, just like her students.

“I specifically wanted a predominantly freshman dorm,” she said. Hathaway is committed to seeing students find their passion and make the most of their opportunities. She’ll spend her days in class and her nights at home inside a West Campus apartment, just like her students.

“I’m big on taglines, so for West Campus, ours is going to be ‘Optimizing opportunities,’ Hathaway said. “I’m also big on nicknames, so for West Campus, ours is going to be the ‘Westies’ and, hopefully, that will come to be known along with the culture we will develop this year.

“For me, it’s also about getting to know and learn about the students as individuals, and that’s why I think I am probably shockingly excited about Operation Move In because it’s so many students and a really important opportunity for us as faculty to learn from them, as well.”

Here are upcoming dates of interest:

Aug. 17-18: Operation Move In for first-year students and transfer students

Aug. 19-20: Operation Move In for returning students

Aug. 22: First day of the fall semester