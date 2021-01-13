RMHC Scholars Scholarship Application Deadline Extended

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga offers 20-25, $2,000 college scholarships to area high school seniors who demonstrate academic achievement, community involvement and financial need.

The deadline to submit an application online-only, and all required documentation, has been extended from Jan. 28 to Feb. 12!

Students with an EFC (Expected Family Contribution) over $25,000 will not be eligible to apply this year. Applicants must live in the Tennessee Valley Region (eligible county list on application website).

Applicants must also be high school seniors with a minimum 2.7 GPA and be eligible to attend a two or four-year college or university with a full course of study in the fall of 2021.

“Funding for that very expensive first year of college can be challenging for many families, especially during this pandemic,” shared Jane Kaylor, CEO and President of RMHC of Greater Chattanooga. “We are grateful to our mission partner, McDonald’s, for their investment in education for the rising college freshman in our region.”

Since 2002, RMHC of Greater Chattanooga has awarded more than $800,000 in scholarships to admirable students with the help of our mission partner, McDonald’s and the owners of the 49 restaurants in our area, as well as some dedicated gifts to the scholarship program.

For more information, visit rmhchattanooga.com or contact Bethany Ramsey at (423) 778-4147.

