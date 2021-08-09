School Traffic Is Coming Back; Be Cautious On The Roads

Tennessee roads are about to get more crowded as millions of students and teachers return to school. AAA is launching its “School’s Open Drive Carefully” campaign, reminding drivers to slow down, eliminate distractions and obey traffic laws when passing bus stops and driving through neighborhoods and school zones.

AAA’s “School’s Open – Drive Carefully” campaign aims to remind drivers of the dangers facing child pedestrians, especially before and after school hours. This message is especially important this year as back to school traffic mixes with commuters who may have not shared the road with school buses or child pedestrians in more than a year.

“Drivers should have a heightened sense of awareness from the moment they leave the driveway,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Students will be walking or pedaling throughout neighborhoods and alongside city streets, making their way to-and-from school or the bus stop. Many of them might not be looking for you, so make sure you’re looking for them.”

Drivers can expect an increase in:

Congestion – more drivers during the morning and afternoon commutes

Pedestrians – students walking to and from school or the bus stop

Buses – picking up and dropping off students

Bicyclists –traveling to and from school

According to a recent AAA survey of Tennesseans:

Over half of Tennessee residents drive through either a school zone or bus stop on their daily commute or regular driving route.

Residents admit to doing the following risky driving behaviors at least once in the past 3 months:

32% admit to exceeding the speed limit while driving in active school zones

24% admit to using their hand-held cell phone while driving in active school zones

16% admit to driving around a school bus while its red lights are flashing

15% admit to cutting off a school bus because it’s driving too slow

According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN):

Since 2018, Tennessee has seen 3,176 traffic crashes in school zones

So far this year 381 traffic crashes have occurred in school zones across the state – this is already over half of 2020’s yearly total of 603 crashes

School zones are areas with extremely high vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic. Children on bicycles can be unpredictable and can make sudden changes in direction.

When driving through a school zone, lower your speed and increase your awareness, to ensure you can respond to any potential hazards on the roadway. Remember, in Tennessee it is illegal to use your handheld mobile device while driving through an active school zone.

School Bus Traffic Laws Explained

“Driving around a school bus while its red lights are flashing is extremely dangerous,” Cooper continued. “Oftentimes the reason people illegally pass school buses is because they are in a hurry. Please allow yourself extra time on the road, so you are not tempted to take unnecessary risks on the road that endanger the lives of children.”

Motorists are required to stop when approaching a school bus that is stopped with its red lights flashing and STOP arms extended. There is only one exception, which is explained below.