Several Hamilton County Schools Shifting To Remote Learning

The health and well-being of all Hamilton County students and staff has and will always be our highest priority. We are monitoring the current wave of COVID-19 spreading across our community and schools.

Current state law does not permit the entire school district to shift to remote learning outside of a declared state of emergency.

Waivers are submitted to the State Commissioner of Education on a school-by-school basis for consideration and approval for a school to pivot to remote instruction for a period of 5 calendar days.

Due to multiple data points related to the impact of COVID-19 on operations, the following schools have shifted to remote learning:

Rivermont Elementary, 1/20-1/24

Nolan Elementary, 1/20-1/24

Harrison Elementary, 1/20-1/24

Spring Creek Elementary, 1/20 & 1/21

Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences (CSAS) Lower & Upper, 1/20-1/24

Chattanooga Center for Creative Arts (CCA), 1/20-1/24

STEM School, 1/20 &1/21 9th & 10th grade only

Hixson Elementary, 1/20-1/24

Ooltewah Elementary, 1/20 & 1/21

All after-school and extracurricular activities, including athletics, are canceled.

Each school has communicated specific guidelines for remote learning and related resources to families in a separate message.

Continued transparency during this COVID-19 surge is our top priority. Therefore, our COVID-19 Dashboard will be updated each day to list any schools pivoting to remote learning, as well as update current active case data as it becomes available.

We will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 data and make any necessary adjustments based on state requirements.

We continue to ask that all Hamilton County Schools employees and families commit to the healthy behaviors outlined in our Covid-19 Mitigation Strategies.