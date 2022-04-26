Soddy-Daisy Community Library Announces Summer Reading Program, Literacy Festival

This Sunday, the Soddy-Daisy Community Library and the KELCURT Foundation ill release the SDCL 2022 Summer Reading Recommendations lists, and, along with cosponsor, the Tennessee Valley Authority, will announce the WILD Summer of Reading Program.

This program is open to all ages in different categories: Pre-K - 2nd, 3rd - 5th, 6th - 8th, 9th - 12th, and Adult. This program is open to anyone residing in or near Hamilton County, TN.

Participants must read a set number of books of their choice, on or above grade/reading level and complete a Summer Reading Journal. Requirements are different for each category. Upon completion, the journals can be turned in to the SDCL between July 18 and August 5, 2022.

For completing the journal, participants will earn a free WILD Summer of Reading t-shirt. T-shirts will be available for pick up at the library August 19-26, 2021. After shirts have been picked up, three dates will be scheduled to tie-dye the shirts.

Journals will be available beginning May 27, 2021, on the SDCL Facebook Page and at KELCURTFoundation.org in jpg format as well as a Google Doc.

This is the third year that the SDCL has offered recommendations and a summer reading program. A new element to the 2022 program is the WILD Summer of Authors. 11 authors ranging from children picture book authors to adult mystery/thriller authors will be speaking at the SDCL in June and July. WILD Summer of Authors is funded in part by a grant from Humanities Tennessee, an independent affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The program will culminate on Saturday, August 20, 2021 with the WILD Night of Literacy and Movie in the Park. This event is free and open to everyone. You do not have to participate in the WILD Summer of Reading Program to attend this event. Further details are to be announced.

2022 SDCL WILD Summer of Authors

Wed, June 8, 6:30p - Lisa Regan (virtual event at the SDCL)

Lisa Regan is the USA Today & Wall Street Journal bestselling author of the Detective Josie Quinn series as well as several other crime fiction titles. She has a Bachelor’s degree in English and a Master of Education degree from Bloomsburg University. She is a member of Sisters in Crime, International Thriller Writers, Crime Writers Association, and Mystery Writers of America. She lives in Philadelphia with her husband, daughter and Boston Terrier named Mr. Phillip.

Mon, June 13, 6p - Jessica Young (virtual event at the SDCL)

Jessica is the author of the award-winning My Blue is Happy (Candlewick Press, 2013), I’ll Meet You in Your Dreams (Little, Brown, 2021), the Haggis and Tank Unleashed early chapter book series (Scholastic Branches, 2016), the Fairylight Friends early reader series (Scholastic Acorn, 2020), A Wish is a Seed (Creative Editions, 2020), the Finley Flowers chapter book series (Capstone Young Readers, 2015), and Spy Guy: The Not-So-Secret Agent (Harcourt Children’s Books, 2015). She will be focusing her discussion on her early reader series, along with activities.

Wed, June 14, 12n - Greg Funderburg

Greg will be reading his new children’s book Jeremiah’s New Beginning (released March, 2022) during our weekly story time. Since July 2013, WTVC Newschannel 9 morning/noon anchor Greg Funderburg has been helping Chattanooga viewers start their day. And in that time, he has become a viewer-favorite due to his vibrant personality and lively approach to storytelling. He was voted Best of the Best TV Personality by readers of the Chattanooga Times Free Press, as well as Best TV Personality in Chattanooga Business Elite's Black Excellence Awards in 2021.

Thurs, June 23, 6p - Kiersten Modglin