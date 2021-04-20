Students At Hamilton County Schools Excel At 2021 SkillsUSA Competition

A team of 21 students from Hamilton County Schools’ Harrison Bay Future Ready Center recently earned 13 medals--seven of which were gold--at the 2021 SkillsUSA State Leadership Conference.

SkillsUSA is a national education nonprofit that serves middle-school, high-school and college/postsecondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service (including health) occupations. The organization hosts competitions at the local, state and national level for students to demonstrate the skills they’ve learned in their area of study.

Harrison Bay Future Ready Center were awarded medals in the following categories:

Engineering Technology & Design

Gold Medal – Kennya Mentado, Amy Mercer, Gracie Rogers

Promotional Bulletin Board

Gold Medal - Lily Staddon, Paige Goforth, Rebekah Chastain

Principles of Engineering

Silver Medal - Alexis Roth

Architectural Drafting

Gold Medal - Isaiah Weaver

Engineering Job Demonstration B

Bronze Medal - Harrison Quarrels

Robotics Automation & technology

Silver Medal - Josh Boles, Zach Parris

Bronze Medal - Matt Merfert, Katelyn Varnell

“SkillsUSA is a wonderful opportunity for students, teachers and industry to partner to ensure our country has a skilled workforce,” said Keith Bright, sponsor of the Harrison Bay team. “After the program was put on hold for the first time in over 40 years, Harrison Bay students stepped up to meet the challenge, and we are so proud of the accolades they brought home to Hamilton County.”

The student winners will go on to compete at The SkillsUSA Championships in Louisville, Ky.

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!