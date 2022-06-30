Tech Goes Home Offers New Work Ready And Teacher Training Course Options

Anyone in Hamilton County looking to improve their office technology skills for job readiness can benefit from free courses through Tech Goes Home – including the option to get a new device for only $50 upon course completion.

Work Ready courses begin July 6, with weekly classes covering a wide range of computer programs commonly used in a variety of office roles.

Additionally, another round of Teacher Edition courses – which focus on learning platforms, STEM-related technology and resources for the classroom – will take place July 25 and July 26 for any Hamilton County Teachers interested in preparing for the upcoming school year.

"The course was very helpful and useful for me,” said one Tech Goes Home graduate. “The instructors were always helpful, friendly and knowledgeable. I really appreciate the Chromebook, that's so awesome! I came away with a lot more knowledge than I had before the start of class."

What does Tech Goes Home do – and what should you expect from a class?

As The Enterprise Center's digital inclusion and literacy program for residents, TGH offers programs city-wide as well as regionally across the state of Tennessee. Since 2014, more than 6,000 residents have attended a Tech Goes Home course.

“So many people take access to technology and an understanding of how to use it – especially how to harness it in helpful ways – for granted,” said Tech Goes Home Program Director Sammy Lowdermilk. “Our role as an organization is to address the needs of all those who deserve that same access and have not had the chance yet.

Improving digital literacy in our community is how we can build a stronger workforce, a more stable economy and healthier, happier individuals and families. It’s about so much more than any of the programs we teach.”

Through partnerships with schools, public libraries, churches, nonprofits and other organizations across the county, TGH CHA offers free courses designed to help residents develop skills and habits required for smart technology and internet use.

Participants receive 15 hours of training to learn new ways to utilize technology in their daily lives, have the option to purchase a new Chromebook or tablet for only $50 and also can receive assistance in obtaining access to low-cost home internet.

Class sizes are limited and registration is required. For more information or to apply for the free classes, you can call 423-521-2071 or visit www.techgoeshomecha.org.