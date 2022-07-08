Tennessee Dual Enrollment Grant Expansion To Benefit Chattanooga State Students

The Dual Enrollment Grant expansion recently passed by the Tennessee state legislature will now provide more funds so Tennessee students can take more classes under the grant.

Chattanooga State Community College dual enrollment students have enjoyed the benefits of the DEG for several years. With the expansion, high school students can now receive five tuition-free dual enrollment classes.

An information session about the benefits of the Dual Enrollment Grant for junior and senior high school students will be presented to homeschool and other interested parents on Thursday, July 21 beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Health Science Center on the main campus of Chattanooga State, 4501 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga, TN, 37406.

The DEG is funded from net proceeds of the state lottery to students from eligible high schools in Tennessee who are also enrolled in college courses for which they receive college credit. Administered by the Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation (TSAC), the program provides opportunities for students to earn an initial technical credential or a semester of college credit, free of tuition and fees, while still pursuing a high school diploma.

“High school students who participate in dual enrollment are significantly more likely to graduate from high school, attend college, and complete college degrees,” noted Dr. Amanda Bennett, vice president for Student Affairs. “The expansion of the Dual Enrollment Grant will strengthen dual enrollment participation in our region and across the state of Tennessee. This will enable more students to have postsecondary success and gain skills and credentials needed for the workforce.”

ChattState offers a variety of course options for high school students that can be taken in-person on the main campus, during the regular school day on their school campus, at the Dayton or Kimball site, virtually, or online anytime. A sampling of traditional courses offered at participating high schools in our six-county service area may include composition 1 & 2, statistics, algebra, trigonometry, calculus, history, psychology, criminal justice and college success. In addition, parents will also discover how ChattState classes can transfer seamlessly to four-year college in Tennessee.

“Taking Dual Enrollment courses at Chattanooga State has really helped me plan my future and figure out which career fields I'd like to go into. Having the opportunity to take college-level courses in areas of study that I'm interested in has given me insights into what majoring in different subjects would be like so I can see what I'm getting into before committing to a full-time program,” said Andrea, Dual Enrollment Student.

For more information call the Early College office at (423) 697-4427, visit the DEG Enrollment Site, or email earlycollege@chattanoogastate.edu.