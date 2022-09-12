Under The C: It's Founder's Week And Homecoming Week At UTC

Oh, what a week!

Every September, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga celebrates Founder’s Week to commemorate the University’s establishment in 1886.

Every fall, Homecoming Week brings alumni back to campus for events, activities and football—and to join current UTC students in showcasing their “Blue and Gold” school pride.

The two pillars of University tradition coincide this week.

“With Founder’s Week and Homecoming occurring at the same time, this is a tremendous opportunity for our alumni to connect with the new class of Mocs and for people to get involved, engaged and appreciate how far we’ve come as an institution,” said UTC Chancellor Steven R. Angle.

“It’s a chance for alumni to share some of the traditions that have meant a lot to them with our new students, and our current students can really benefit from getting to know our alumni and taking advantage of their experience and wisdom.”

Founder’s Week

Founder’s Week is an annual weeklong celebration commemorating the first day in the University’s history. On Sept. 15, 1886, Chattanooga University opened its doors for the first time with a teaching staff of seven and an enrollment of 118 students.

Chancellor Angle will hold a State of the University address at noon on Friday, Sept. 16, on the Chamberlain Field Pavilion. Following the address, tours of the recently renovated Lupton and Hunter Halls will be available.

Homecoming Week

The theme of Homecoming Week 2022 is “Under the C,” which immediately connotes thoughts of underwater adventures.

The Tennessee Aquarium has brought those thoughts to life.

“When the theme for Homecoming 2022 was unveiled, it was exciting to know that we had a community partner so close to campus that is not only an incredible backdrop for fun ‘C’-themed pictures but also one that provides such a benefit to our city and campus community,” explained Amy Donahue, senior director of marketing for the Division of Advancement.

Donahue said the Aquarium helped create photo opportunities involving Scrappy, the Power C football helmet and alumni.

“For the ‘Under the C’ theme, highlighting UTC alumni and current students who find themselves living out their degrees on the husbandry staff of the Tennessee Aquarium is a great way to relate the theme to what our students and alumni do day to day,” she said.

Homecoming Week begins Saturday, Sept. 10, with the annual Day of Service, an event “where we partner with organizations in the community and allow students to give back,” said Chris Bridgers, assistant director for student engagement.

For this year’s community service project, UTC students will support Chattanooga Room in the Inn—which assists women and children experiencing homelessness—and the Chattanooga Community Kitchen.

Also this weekend, banner painting will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 3-7 p.m. at the University Center.

“This is the student organizations’ way of showing their school spirit and combining that spirit with the homecoming theme of ‘Under the C,’” Bridgers said. “It’s a fun event, and we hang the banners over the UC to display them to the campus community.”

The Kickoff Pep Rally and Alumni Mixer takes place at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, on Chamberlain Field, featuring University and city officials, the UTC Spirit Squads and the Marching Mocs. The student Homecoming Court will be introduced as part of the festivities.

Highlights of a busy week’s worth of fun, games, food, music and swag include Water Games in the ARC swimming pool (Tuesday, Sept. 13), including a version of the board game “Battleship” in canoes—with a goal of sinking the other team’s battleship; a Lip Sync competition at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium (Wednesday, Sept. 14); the Hispanic Heritage Month kickoff event (Thursday, Sept. 15); and the Homecoming Yard Show (Friday, Sept. 16).