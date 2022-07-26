UnifiEd Announces New Executive Director And Chief Organizing Director

Hamilton County's UnifiEd welcomes two new leaders to the organization. Kendra Young is the new executive director and Blair Ryan has been named the chief organizing director.

“Kendra and Blair are experienced leaders who practice compassion and emotional intelligence in their relationships with others,” said board chair Dr. Kathleen Hunt. “They firmly believe our public schools are a cornerstone of our community, and that all children, regardless of their background, are deserving of an excellent public-school education. We are proud to have them be a part of our organization and help drive our mission.”

Executive Director Kendra Young has served as an educator for almost 20 years. As a former Hamilton County teacher, she has held the role of a behavioral specialist, various leadership positions, facilitated support for public education, and taught state standards to diverse learners. Her passion for public education led her to becoming a founding member and chairperson of Hamilton County United.

“From working behind the scenes with teachers, the school district, families, school board members, and county commissioners to encourage change, to facilitating public events that brought multiple voices to the table for our schools — each time I step out, it’s with the intent to not only educate stakeholders, but to bring them together to take positive action. I am proud to be a part of UnifiEd that has worked hard over the past several years to make a difference in our public school system,” said Young.

Chief Organizing Director Blair Ryan has experience in volunteer training for civic engagement and multicultural events. She served as a recruiting specialist and adjunct specialist for Chattanooga State Community College, where she developed relationships with many of Hamilton County’s high school students. Her dedication to meeting the needs of all students led to her continued development of new outreach programs in other parts of the state. She is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in curriculum and teaching, and plans to graduate later this year.

“I am passionate about education, political, social, and economic advocacy, and creating future leaders within the Hamilton County community,” said Ryan.

Young and Ryan are joining the organization in the midst of UnifiEd’s most recent public engagement campaign I’m In For Every Student. The public is encouraged to get involved and show their support for public education by signing a letter at unifi-ed.org/everystudent.