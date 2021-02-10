University of Tennessee Campuses Plan For In-Person Classes For Fall 2021

Students who attend a University of Tennessee campus can expect to have a traditional college experience in the fall as UT campuses across the state expand their in-person course offerings. Plans for more in-person classes coincide with increased COVID-19 vaccine availability and improving pandemic conditions in Tennessee.

“Our faculty and staff have done an amazing job to make sure our students are successful,” said UT System President Randy Boyd. “The past year has been difficult for many students as they adjusted to online classes, social distancing practices and other safety measures. We want to do all we can to ensure our students are able to have a more traditional college experience this fall.”

UT will continue to follow recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Tennessee Department of Health for maintaining maximum safety.

Operational details for each campus will be announced at a later date.

The UT System has a comprehensive resource guide that provides information and resources surrounding COVID-19: tennessee.edu/coronavirus/

The University of Tennessee System has campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Martin and Memphis; the UT Space Institute in Tullahoma; the UT Institute of Agriculture with a presence in every Tennessee county; and the statewide Institute for Public Service. The UT System manages Oak Ridge National Laboratory through its UT-Battelle partnership; enrolls about 50,000 students statewide; produces about 11,000 new graduates every year; and represents more than 400,000 alumni around the world.

