UTC Announces Face-to-Face/Hybrid Classes To Begin Monday

Beginning Monday, all courses at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga originally designated as having face-to-face or hybrid instruction begin meeting in that format.

This includes face-to-face or hybrid courses that began meeting online temporarily from the start of classes on Jan. 29.

All classes originally designated as face-to-face will meet in person in their originally scheduled classrooms. All classes originally designated as hybrid format will return to face-to-face instruction according to the schedules distributed by their instructors.

If a student has a question about the specific schedule for a class, he or she should check the course space in Canvas and, if needed, direct the question to the faculty member teaching the course.

Campus policies and protocols to safeguard the campus community, including mandatory wearing of masks, social distancing and disinfecting of classroom spaces remain in place.

