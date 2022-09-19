UTC Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month With Stories Of History, Culture, Contributions

Now through Oct. 15, Hispanic Heritage Month is about recognizing and appreciating the harmony of a culture that has historically had a profound impact on America—and to discover the people who have contributed to this legacy.

This year’s theme, “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation,” reinforces the need to ensure diverse voices and perspectives are represented and welcomed to help build stronger communities and a stronger nation.

A highlight of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Hispanic Heritage Month celebration is a program titled “Our Stories: Nuestras Historias,” which takes place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, at Lupton Hall.

A collaboration between the UTC and Chattanooga communities, “Our Stories: Nuestras Historias” aims to share stories of professional journeys. The event is sponsored by the UTC Division of Diversity and Engagement and Latina Professionals of Chattanooga with assistance from student leaders of the UTC Hispanic Outreach Leadership Association (HOLA).

One of the panelists sharing her story is Niky Tejero, the Frances Hall Hill Professor of Music and associate dean of the UTC College of Arts and Sciences.

“What does Hispanic Heritage Month mean to me? It’s a hallmark for remembering and reflecting on the richness of my heritage and an opportunity to celebrate what makes us who we are,” said Tejero, who was born in the Yucatán region of Mexico before coming to the U.S.—and Chattanooga—as a 10-year-old.

“I remember experiences like going to the park on Sunday afternoon and listening to ‘trovadores’ playing music; watching dancers dancing folk dance—‘jaranas;’ listening to artists extemporizing poetry, and the poetry was so beautiful. Much of it is about love and pride in your homeland, and there’s such a sense of love and appreciation for roots.”

Trovadores, she explained, are troubadours or minstrels who often improvised songs as part of their entertainment. A jarana is a typical couple’s dance from the Yucatán region that involves intricate footwork called zapateo.

“In the Latin American sensibility, there’s a lot more of taking that time to reflect on yesterday and yesteryear and the previous generations,” she continued, “and that connection to the past is such a strong source for contemplation.”

Tejero’s story begins with her parents, Pedro and Gwen. He was a doctor from Mexico; she was a nurse from Brooklyn.

“My father was born into a really humble family,” she said. “He managed to put himself through school playing minor league baseball and soccer.”

Her mother worked as a nurse at a New York City hospital where her father happened to complete one of his medical residencies. When his residency was over, he moved back to Mexico to start his career.

Pedro and Gwen kept in touch and courted long distance for eight years before getting married. The ceremony took place in New York City and they moved to Mexico to live.

“By then, my father had established himself as a reconstructive plastic surgeon,” Tejero said. “His specialty was cleft palates and cleft lips.”

She said her parents became a versatile and portable surgical team.

“About once a month, they would take us to my grandparents’ house on the beach in the port town where my father was born and leave us there for the weekend,” she recalled, “and then they’d go off into a village to perform surgeries to people who not only didn’t have the money to afford it but didn’t have access to the cities where such treatments were available.”

Eventually, Pedro and Gwen decided to immigrate to the U.S. with their five children, settling in Chattanooga.

“I personally came to this country in a somewhat safe and predictable and easy way,” she said. “My mother was an American citizen, so I was born with American citizenship. That’s a very different path than many in our Hispanic community or Latinx community. Many of these people face grave dangers. They put themselves at personal risk in hopes of having a better life.”