UTC Chosen As One Of The Best For Disabled Students

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga is ranked among the best schools in the country for its programs and accommodations to help disabled students.

The website collegeconsensus.com ranked UTC as No. 22 out of the Top 50 schools in the nation that, as the website said, “take accessibility seriously when considering the needs of students with disabilities.”

“The University of Tennessee Chattanooga has extensive offerings for students with disabilities through their Disability Resource Center. The tagline of their services is ‘Building a Culture of Access at UTC,’ and that is exactly what you can expect,” Collegeconsensus said. “Their mission is very much in service of creating awareness and inclusion on campus about access and diversity. They offer a disability ambassador training for the campus community to create a culture of advocacy.”

In the last five years, the website notes, “more buildings have been made accessible and more faculty members have joined the effort to make the campus safe and open for everyone. Some of the many resources that are available for students with disabilities include counseling services and a myriad of accommodations.”

“At the DRC, we work diligently to move our campus towards a culture of access. We hope to get to a place where inclusion and access are considered at the design phase and less accommodations are needed. A fully inclusive campus is a better campus for everyone,” said Michelle Rigler, executive director of the Disability Resource Center at UTC.

College Consensus uses information compiled by various publishers, including U.S. News and World Report and student comments on websites to compile its rankings.

