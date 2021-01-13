UTC Classes Begin Jan. 19, Some With Temporary Format Changes

While all spring semester courses at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga begin as scheduled on Tuesday, Jan. 19, a temporary change in delivery format will affect some face-to-face courses.

That temporary change is in effect Jan. 19-Jan. 31 only, when most courses originally planned as face-to-face will meet online before meeting in person beginning Feb. 1.

During the period of Jan. 19-Jan. 31, the only courses that begin meeting in person are those designated “face-to-face essential”. The term refers to a select group of courses originally planned as face-to-face and for which UTC academic officials determined in-person sessions of all class meetings are essential.

Planned face-to-face courses not deemed “face-to-face essential” meet online temporarily from Jan. 19-Jan 31. After that period, the courses begin meeting in person and will continue to do so through the end of the semester. Students with one or more face-to-face essential classes will receive an email with further information from the University.

Courses planned as online will be delivered in online format from Jan. 19 through the end of the semester.

Review the full listing of spring semester face-to-face essential courses HERE.

Delaying the full start of face-to-face instruction is intended to help University officials better determine the impact of the holiday season on the rate of positive COVID-19 cases. Over the holiday break, University officials reviewed UTC policies and processes for mitigation of COVID-19 and made improvements to testing protocols that incorporate new, on-campus testing capability.

Also toward helping mitigate the risk of COVID-19 spread, UTC Campus Housing is conducting spring semester move-in using a staggered schedule that begins on Thursday, Jan. 14 and limits the number of participants over a series of time slots through Jan. 31. Specifics have been sent directly to residential students.

For more information on UTC’s response to COVID-19 and related operational changes, visit: blog.utc.edu/coronavirus/covid-19-information/

