UTC Mocs Football Picked To Win The Southern Conference Title This Season

Back-to-back losses at the end of the 2021 regular season to Mercer and the Citadel halted what was supposed to be a season to remember for the Mocs football program which hadn't won a Southern Conference Title since 2015.

Last Thursday was Media Day for the SoCon where all the football teams descended upon Ashville, NC to talk about the hope that a new season brings and all the potential within this great FCS college football conference.

Chattanooga was picked to finish atop the conference last year as they boosted many five, six, and seven-year college players, they had the experience but weren't able to finish the job and win the conference.

Here we are a year later and our Mocs are picked to win the SoCon again in 2022 with a mostly new group of players from transfers to recruits but there are still some essential familiar faces among the group that makes up the foundation of this team.

2022 Preseason Southern Conference Coaches Poll

Team (1st-place votes) Total

Chattanooga (5) 60 ETSU (2) 54 Mercer (1) 53 Furman (1) 43 Western Carolina 38 Samford 26 VMI 23 The Citadel 14 Wofford 13

2022 Preseason Southern Conference Media Poll

Team (1st-place votes) Total

Chattanooga (18) 256 ETSU (7) 226 Mercer (5) 226 Furman 175 Western Carolina 125 VMI 119 Samford 106 Wofford 60 The Citadel 57

How does this team feel about having the pressure of expectations once again?

"We love it. We love being the target," said senior defensive end Devonnsha Maxwell who was also picked as the SoCon's Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and who won a share of that very same honor last year.

"We love to get everybody's best shot because everybody's best shot just proves how great we are, how good of a team we are, and helps us know we can't slack off — no time, no day. We've got to put in the work every day because everybody who comes in is going to want to play Chattanooga the best they can play Chattanooga."

Maxwell is also within reach of the program's all-time sack record heading into his final season. He currently sits third with 29 sacks trailing Keionta Davis by two (31) and the record holder Davis Tull by eight (37). A couple of other essential pieces that the Mocs have returning are linebackers Ty Boeck, Jay Person, and Kam Jones, running back Ailym Ford, defensive back CaMiron Smith, and offensive lineman McClendon Curtis/Colin Truett.

UTC is 15-13 overall and 13-7 against SoCon competition under head coach Rusty Wright as he enters his third season at the helm of his alma mater. It is worth noting that his record includes the pandemic-altered 2020-21 season played mostly in the spring of 2021 that ended with UTC opting out before completing its SoCon schedule.

Despite the nearly .500 record coach, Wright is still extremely confident stating, "This group has been great since January, because they have wanted to, and that's what gives me hope. That's what gets me excited. They've had a great summer, a great spring."

He's also certainly not shying away from the pressure of having expectations on his group, "Let's go, right? Let's go. I'm glad these kids are going to have that opportunity. It'll get them excited, it'll get people excited. I'm good with it. I think this group has an opportunity to be that. I'm really excited to be with this group."

"We've still got to go do it, I get that. We've got to go play every Saturday. But these guys are going to give themselves a chance, and then we've got to go get it figured out."

The season begins with a SoCon showdown at Finley Stadium Saturday, September 3rd at 6 p.m.