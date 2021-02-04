UTC Programs Reach Top 10 In National Rankings

Six programs at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga have been ranked among the nation’s best.

Intelligent.com, a website that publishes information helpful to university students, analyzed thousands of schools with comparable programs, with UTC making it to the final Top 50 six times. According to the website, rankings are based on an assessment of 2,277 accredited colleges and universities with evaluations of curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation and post-graduate employment.

The UTC College of Engineering and Computer Science’s Master of Science in Engineering Management program was ranked as the nation’s second-best, right behind Louisiana Tech University. That same UTC program also placed sixth overall in the category of Best Construction Management degree programs.

The Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice in the Department of Social, Cultural and Justice Studies was rated third-best among probation officer degree programs, trailing only the University of California Irvine, and Lamar University.

The UTC Master of Education in Clinical Mental Health Counseling program was rated the fifth-best master in counseling degree program, according to the website.

Nationally, the School of Nursing ranked 30th in Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs and 36th in best nursing programs overall.

According to the Intelligent.com, the 2021 rankings were calculated through a scoring system that includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third-party evaluations.

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!