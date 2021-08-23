UTC, State Universities Adjust COVID-19 Protocols, Mask Requirements

Based on the rise in COVID-19 Delta variant numbers across the state, campuses throughout the University of Tennessee System will adjust mask requirements for at least the next two weeks.

On August 2, the UT System began a temporary requirement to wear face coverings in classrooms, laboratories, and at indoor academic events required for students. With the Delta variant fueling rising case counts and straining hospital capacity,  the mask requirement is being extended to all indoor public spaces, except in private offices, residence hall rooms, while engaging in fitness activities, and while actively eating and drinking. Campus athletics departments will make decisions regarding requirements at indoor athletic facilities.

The university will re-evaluate the need for the expanded face-covering requirement by Sept. 7.

“We are committed to making the necessary adjustments to help ensure the health and safety of those who work, study and visit our campuses,” UT System President Randy Boyd said. “While we are trying to do our part to keep our campuses healthy, we continue to stress the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Campus locations include UT Knoxville, UT Institute of Agriculture, UT Chattanooga, UT Martin, UT Southern and the UT Health Science Center.

