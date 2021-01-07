UTC To Begin Spring Semester With Majority Of Classes Held Online

All spring semester courses at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga will begin as scheduled Tuesday, January 19. Additional measures have been added to enhance the management of the risks associated with COVID-19.

For the first two weeks of the spring semester, we are temporarily changing how some courses will be delivered. All classes, except those designated face-to-face essential, will begin online starting January 19. Beginning February 1, all classes originally scheduled as face-to-face will be held in person.

Summary of Changes in Course Delivery January 19-31:

Courses originally scheduled as online are not impacted.

Classes originally scheduled for hybrid format will be offered online January 19 through January 31 (the first 9 days of the semester) and then move to a hybrid format.

Courses originally scheduled for face-to-face instruction will meet online January 19 through January 31 (the first 9 days of the semester). The exception is for those courses designated as face-to-face essential.

Courses designated face-to-face essential will continue to be offered in person as scheduled.

A list of face-to-face essential courses will be available January 12 and impacted students will be contacted directly.

As of February 1, all classes scheduled as face-to-face will be held in person as originally planned.

Campus Housing will be providing students with a variety of options to schedule a safe move-in between January 14, as originally planned, and January 31. More details on moving into campus housing will be communicated to students later this week.

The delay in beginning face-to-face instruction as originally planned will provide the campus additional time to determine the impact of the holidays on the rate of positive cases in our community.

Over the break, review of the policies and processes to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 was completed. Significant improvements were made to testing protocols which incorporate new on-campus testing capability.

As we did in the fall, we will carefully monitor data from our region, community, and campus to make decisions that honor our mission and protect our campus community.

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!