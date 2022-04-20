UTC To Field The Largest Marching Mocs Band In The Past 10 Years

With the 100th anniversary of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s Marching Mocs on the horizon, the Department of Performing Arts is proud to announce that the band’s membership registration has soared to over 125 Members.

The students who have registered represent a diverse group from Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Missouri, Florida, Indiana, and Virginia. 

This is the largest Marching Band UTC has seen in 10 years, and membership is growing every day.

“Since this time last year, we have seen a 400% increase in membership in the Band Program. We look forward to the continued growth of UTC Bands” said Director of Bands, Randall Coleman.

Membership is open to UTC students or Chattanooga State students. To join the Marching Mocs, please visit utc.edu/music.

