Sculpture Fields Remains Open For Visitors

33-acre Southside international sculpture park remains open amid coronavirus closings

Located at 1800 Polk St. on Chattanooga's Southside, Sculpture Fields at Montague Park is a City of Chattanooga park.

"As of now, our park remains free and open to the public during daylight hours," said Kathie Fulgham. "But we strongly encourage visitors maintain the CDC's guidelines for social distancing."

Sculpture Fields' 33 acres is the perfect place to experience international art on a grand scale, as well as a place where families can fly kites and Frisbees, picnic, exercise, walk their dogs, bike, play and make some memories.

To enrich your experience, download the OtoCast app to hear from the artists themselves.

Sculpture Fields is the largest sculpture park in the Southeast with nearly 40 larger-than-life sculptures from artists all over the world.

For more information visit www.sculpturefields.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SculptureFields/