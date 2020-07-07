September's Hamilton County Fair Cancelled

The Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Department has announced the Hamilton County Fair will not be held this year.

Park officials stated they had several discussions about whether the fair could be safely held as we continue to battle COVID-19 with social distancing. They concluded the fair could not be safely held while following the guidelines established through Governor Lee’s Executive Orders and the Tennessee Pledge.

General Services Administrator Lee Norris explained the decision came after consultations with the people who provide services to the fair. “We discussed this with our vendors, exhibitors and sponsors and came to the conclusion they held the same view as us, in this era of the pandemic, a fair at Chester Frost’s Dallas Island that usually draws large crowds would not be in the best interest of anyone.”

Another concern was how fairgoers would arrive at Chester Frost Park. Fair officials believed the ability to socially distance and still get people to the park, while maintaining social distancing standards appeared very challenging.

General Services Administrator Lee Norris added, “While this decision was made with great deliberation, we remain 100% committed to holding an annual county fair and we look forward to returning in the fall of 2021 to celebrate the arts, crafts, exhibits, Community Stage performances and agricultural activities that are the essence of the Hamilton County Fair.”