Serial Entrepreneur With National Success Tasia Malakasis Named New CEO of Co.Lab

Tech-industry veteran, serial entrepreneur and former head of an award-winning company, Tasia Malakasis has been selected as The Company Lab’s new CEO.

“As a serial entrepreneur, there is nothing more exciting to me than the potential for rapid-fire growth and expansion,” she said. “And I cannot think of a more opportune time to be involved with all of the excitement brimming in Chattanooga for startups.”

Tasia Malakasis, who will be the nonprofit’s second female CEO in its 11-year existence, will take the lead of the nonprofit organization, starting July 11. She is replacing Lindsey Cox, who led CO.LAB for the past year and recently took a job as CEO of LaunchTN.

Malakasis has held key roles in high-growth tech and consumer packaged goods companies, most recently successfully scaling her own goat cheese company, Belle Chevre.

In addition to understanding rapidly scaling organizations, Malakasis brings keen marketing and branding acumen to the role. Under Malakasis’ leadership, major national media outlets, including Oprah, “The Today’s Show” and Forbes,” showcased Belle Chevre.

A search committee of 8 people, including CO.LAB Board Chairman Charlie Brock, selected Malakasis after a wide, months-long process. The search also engaged dozens of top CO.LAB and Chattanooga stakeholders, including entrepreneurs, investors and other local leaders.

“As CO.LAB looks to attract and support more scalable companies, as well as market the organization regionally and even nationally, we were looking for a leader who could help fulfill this mission,” Brock said. “We feel fortunate to have attracted Tasia’s interest, and we look forward to supporting her and the entire staff as we take CO.LAB to the next level.”

Cox said she’s leaving The Company Lab in accomplished hands, and is looking forward to working with Malakasis through LaunchTN.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Tasia to Tennessee’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and to work with her to continue growing the startup economy for our state,” Cox said. “Chattanooga has endless potential, and Tasia and the CO.LAB team are well-positioned to take the organization to the next level.”