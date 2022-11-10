Signal Centers Partners With The City Of Chattanooga To Unveil Official Ornament Of The City

On Wednesday, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly welcomed a crowd of city staff members and Signal Centers staff on the steps of City Hall to unveil the brand-new Official Ornament of the City—a limited-edition, collectible brass portrait of Chattanooga City Hall.

The ornament is available for purchase at the Hart Gallery and other area galleries and gift shops. 100% of the proceeds will go to the Hart Gallery, whose programs use art to aid artists who are disabled, homeless, and refugees.

Signal Centers has been a long-time partner with the City of Chattanooga. Mayor Kelly and the City of Chattanooga currently support six Signal Centers programs including Family Forward, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Children’s and Adult Day Services, Summer Camp, and the Hart Gallery. This partnership has aided hundreds of families with young children and people with disabilities to achieve the goals of One Chattanooga—quality education and resources for all.

"Ornaments usually make us think of Christmas, of decorating trees, and all of the family traditions that go along with it," said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. "But the ornament we unveiled represents so much more than that. This ornament represents the power of art and community to heal and bring hope to those in need, which, in my opinion, reflects the true essence of the holiday spirit more than traditional fanfare ever could."

“It takes a special leader like Mayor Kelly who recognizes that small things can make a big difference. This ornament will bring funds to the Hart Gallery and raise awareness through this artist’s story of his struggles with mental illness.” said Signal Centers CEO, Donna McConnico.

The ornament is sold in a quality burgundy box and includes an insert card of local Hart Gallery artist Darron DeSantis’ painting of Chattanooga City Hall.

A resident of East Ridge since 2012, DeSantis received a bachelor’s degree in Art Education from Plymouth State University and studied at Savannah College of Art and Design. After teaching in New England public preschools and elementary schools for 14 years, DeSantis was unlawfully terminated from employment in 2010, making him homeless and jobless for the first time in his life. After a brief rocky period, DeSantis became a member of Chattanooga’s AIM Center and received treatment for bipolar disorder.

He is an active volunteer at his church, as well as at his local Masonic Lodge, and continues to find solace in creating art, primarily enjoying illustration with pen and ink as well as watercolor. His work often focuses on historical sites and landmarks, like Chattanooga City Hall, due to his avid interest in history.

Signal Centers, Inc. is a nonprofit 501c-3 that has been an integral part of the Chattanooga community since 1957. Helping those with disabilities and other challenges strive to reach lifelong independence, Signal Centers’ services include giving children the best possible start through high-quality early childhood education and developmental therapies; supporting adults to facilitate independent living and employment; helping individuals of all ages use technology to overcome obstacles; supporting parents; and training early childhood educators. All programs support lifelong learning and independence.