State, FEMA Continue Working on Tennessee Recovery from April Storms

The deadline for individuals and households to apply for FEMA disaster assistance has passed, but work continues on Tennessee’s recovery from the April 12-13 tornadoes.

Survivors in Bradley and Hamilton counties who registered with FEMA can check the status of their applications, ask questions and get information in several ways:

By visiting DisasterAssistance.gov

Downloading the FEMA App for smartphones

Calling 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 TTY). Multilingual operators are available.

Survivors who were unable to register before the deadline and who can provide justification for late registration may contact FEMA and request consideration for disaster assistance.

As of June 23, more than $7.3 million in federal grants and loans have been approved for homeowners, renters and businesses in the two counties. FEMA has approved $1,544,284 for 364 households, including $1,242,070 for housing expenses and $302,213 for other disaster-related needs. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved $5,767,800 in disaster loans for businesses, homeowners and renters.

FEMA continues to coordinate with the State of Tennessee on reimbursement for emergency services, debris removal and repair or replacement of damaged public infrastructure, and for funding to mitigate against losses from future storms.