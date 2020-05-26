Summer Meal Locations At Schools Open Today

Beginning Tuesday, summer meal pickup sites available at Hamilton County Schools will start food service. These sites will be open on Tuesdays and Friday each week from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.  

Each Tuesday, families will be able to pick up three meals for each person at the sites.  On Friday, families will receive four meals for each person in the family.  The sites will continue to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing and personal protection recommendations throughout the summer. 

At this time, guidelines recommend appropriate social distancing between families at the location and the wearing of protective masks.

Sites are located at:

  • Bess T Shepherd
  • Harrison Elementary
  • Spring Creek
  • East Ridge Elementary
  • East Lake Elementary
  • Clifton Hills
  • Orchard Knob Elementary
  • Hardy Elementary
  • Soddy Elementary
  • Middle Valley Elementary
  • Hixson High
  • Red Bank Elementary

Nolan Elementary

