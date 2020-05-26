Summer Meal Locations At Schools Open Today

Beginning Tuesday, summer meal pickup sites available at Hamilton County Schools will start food service. These sites will be open on Tuesdays and Friday each week from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Each Tuesday, families will be able to pick up three meals for each person at the sites. On Friday, families will receive four meals for each person in the family. The sites will continue to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing and personal protection recommendations throughout the summer.

At this time, guidelines recommend appropriate social distancing between families at the location and the wearing of protective masks.

Sites are located at:

Bess T Shepherd

Harrison Elementary

Spring Creek

East Ridge Elementary

East Lake Elementary

Clifton Hills

Orchard Knob Elementary

Hardy Elementary

Soddy Elementary

Middle Valley Elementary

Hixson High

Red Bank Elementary

Nolan Elementary