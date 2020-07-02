Summer Meal Schedule Change for the July 4th Holiday

The summer meal pickup sites will have a different schedule this week due to the July 4th holiday. The sites will open on Thursday from 11 to 1 p.m. this week and will be closed on the normal day of Friday in observance of the holiday.

Families can pick up five meals for each person at the sites to get families through the long weekend. The sites will return to the regular schedule next week.

For the regular schedule, the sites open on Tuesdays and Friday each week from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each Tuesday, families can pick up three meals for each person at the sites. On Friday, families receive four meals for each person in the family.

The sites will continue to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing and personal protection recommendations throughout the summer. At this time, guidelines recommend appropriate social distancing between families at the location and the wearing of protective masks.

Sites are located at: