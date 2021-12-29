City of Chattanooga To Collect Live Christmas Trees At Local Recycling Centers

The Chattanooga Department of Public Works is collecting live Christmas trees at any of our five Recycle Centers throughout the city.

City residents can drop off their live Christmas trees beginning now through Friday, January 31, 2022. Location and hours for the Recycle Centers can also be found on the city’s website.

Additionally, city residents can place their live Christmas tree at their curbside and place a service request with 311. Service requests submitted through the CHATT311 app using either an Apple or Android device should use the “Brush Collection,” option. Please use the “Description” section to inform DPW this is a live Christmas tree pickup service. City residents may also make their live Christmas tree pickup request by emailing 311@chattanooga.gov or by calling 311 at (423) 643-6311.

Residents should note this service is for live Christmas trees only. Should you place an artificial tree at the curbside, we require you to place a “Bulky Item,” service request with 311.

Citizens may contact 311 with any additional questions.