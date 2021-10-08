EPB, TVA, City Of Chattanooga Invest Another $1.2 Million Into Home Uplift Program

Building on the successful completion of the 400th Home Uplift energy renovation last spring, EPB, the City of Chattanooga and TVA are announcing the investment of another $1.2 million into the program which provides home energy renovations to reduce the energy burden of people in need.

EPB and the City of Chattanooga have together committed $600,000, which TVA has matched. This will be added to existing funds from EPB, TVA and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The goal is to complete more than 200 home energy upgrades over the next year. And, for the first time, renters will be able to apply to the program with consent from their landlord.

EPB and TVA first partnered in 2015 to provide high-impact home energy upgrades to qualified homeowners with the goal of helping them enhance the energy efficiency of their residence. Those who qualify receive home improvements at no cost to help them dramatically reduce their power bills. On average, EPB’s Home Uplift participants save more than $400 on their energy costs each year.

“Before Home Uplift, my power bill was as much as $350 a month. I had to make hard choices between buying food and paying my bills. Now my electric bill is about $86 a month thanks to energy upgrades to my home and EPB’s Levelized Billing program,” said Home Uplift participant Carolyn Humphries. “I also used to get bronchitis and pneumonia a lot. Now I don’t get sick like I used to. I feel much healthier, comfortable and safe in my home.”

Our EPB Energy Pros replaced Ms. Humphries front door which was not secure, fixed broken window panes and added insulation. They also installed a new HVAC unit, since Ms. Humphries’ window unit, electric fireplace and space heaters were really running up her power bill.

“Preserving affordable housing is vital to maintaining neighborhood character as Chattanooga grows,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “By lowering energy bills, Home Uplift reduces our greenhouse-gas emissions, puts people to work in good-paying jobs, and allows people to remain in their homes while also improving their health. I’m grateful to our partners who’ve worked hard to reach this important milestone. The City is proud to contribute, and we look forward to helping many more Chattanoogans through this wonderful program.”

“Many Hamilton County residents live in older homes and can’t afford the renovations and repairs that would make their homes more energy efficient,” said Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger. “The Home Uplift program helps them save money and energy while also ensuring their health, comfort and safety especially during extreme summer heat waves and winter freezes.”

After successful pilots with EPB and in other communities, TVA has invested almost $15.4 million to replicate the Home Uplift program in partnership with other local power companies across the Tennessee Valley. This resulted in an average of 30% energy savings annually per home.

"TVA’s public power model is a force multiplier when it comes to helping those struggling with energy burden," said Doug Perry, TVA Senior Vice President Commercial Energy Solutions. "Programs like Home Uplift allow us to bring together financial resources and local organizations to change lives by making homes healthier and more comfortable."

In addition to joining other partners in funding the program, EPB also staffs the program with EPB Energy Pros who work with eligible Home Uplift participants to identify the home energy renovations that will provide them with the best cost-savings on their monthly bills.

“Through Home Uplift, we’re helping neighbors in need upgrade the energy efficiency of their homes, so they can maximize the value of the energy they use,” said David Wade, EPB President & CEO. “We appreciate our partners for joining us in our mission to enhance the quality of life for the customers who participate in Home Uplift by helping them save money while improving the air quality and comfort of their homes.”