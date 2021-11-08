Rock City, EPB And Seven States Power Partner To Deploy Educational Solar Arbor

Rock City, EPB and Seven States Power Corporation are celebrating the completion of a new solar powered arbor that will reduce energy consumption and enhance educational opportunities at Rock City.

The partners began construction of the plant arbor, which is being used as a framework for the solar system installation, near the Rock City guest entrance in August 2021. Power from the solar arbor is connected to the ticket booth, which will enhance the availability of sustainable energy to the facility while also helping the partners educate Rock City customers about solar and promote the use of it. Guests will be able to see sustainability in action when they visit Rock City.

“The Rock City Innovation Team, comprised of amazing craftsmen and artists who own our legacy and brand, were the perfect leaders for us in this important project,” said Susan Harris, Rock City President & CEO. “They understand our need for continual guest enhancements, while committing to sustainable methods that prioritize the natural wonders of Rock City Gardens. The new solar arbor on our ticket plaza sets the tone beautifully for guests who visit.”

The solar canopy will generate approximately 16,800 kWh of renewable energy annually – enough to power 40 refrigerators or 3,200 cell phones for an entire year. The celebration concluded the Seven States Power Corporation annual meeting which was held at Rock City.

“We could not be more excited to host our members and special guests at Rock City in the beautiful Scenic City for this year’s annual meeting and solar arbor dedication,” said Betsey Kirk McCall, Seven States Power Corporation President & CEO. “As the leading technology solutions provider to local power companies across the Tennessee Valley, it has been a pleasure working with Rock City and EPB on this unique and innovative project. We believe it can serve as a blueprint for others across the Valley and show what the power of partnerships can do as we all continue to explore new ways to best serve our communities.”

“EPB’s partnership is part of our mission to help enhance quality of life for our customers by sharing our energy expertise, providing access to innovative energy solutions, and promoting environmentally sustainable power generation,” said David Wade, EPB President & CEO.

With more than 75 years of years of combined experience, EPB Energy Pros provide free energy expertise and services to all EPB customers. For example, they provide free EPB Home Energy Checkups, in-person or virtual assessments of customers’ homes and provide them with personalized recommendations about the most cost-effective ways to make their homes healthier and more energy efficient. EPB Energy Pros can also provide guidance to help customers plan solar installations, install EV chargers and make home energy renovations. They’ll even inspect the contractor’s work when the project is done to ensure optimal customer benefit.

In addition, EPB Energy Pros are available for phone and video consultations on all home energy related topics from questions about buying major appliances, what kind of insulation will provide the most cost-effective savings, to whether it’s time to buy a new hot water heater. All of these services are available to both homeowners and renters at no charge to help them get the most value from the energy they use. Customers can call our EPB Energy Pros at 423-648-1372 or book an appointment at EPB.com/energypros.

Lightwave Solar served as the contractor for the construction of the solar arbor.