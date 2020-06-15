Tennessee Gas Prices Continue Steady Increase

95% of Tennessee gas stations still have prices below $2.00

The Tennessee gas price average continues to increase and has risen nearly 8 cents since this time last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $1.87 which is a quarter higher than one month ago and 50 cents less than one year ago.

“As Americans drive more, they are re-fueling gasoline demand levels, which is helping to lift pump prices, said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Higher demand will contribute to increasing gas prices in the coming weeks, but they aren’t going to spike to typical summer prices. That’s because demand won’t be sufficient enough to drive down stocks levels. Gasoline stocks sit at a significant surplus of nearly 24 million bbl year-over-year.”

Quick Facts

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $1.71 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.11 for regular unleaded

Tennessee is the 10th least expensive market in the nation

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Nashville ($1.93), Cleveland ($1.89), Jackson ($1.87)

Least expensive metro markets – Johnson City ($1.82), Kingsport ($1.82), Knoxville ($1.84)

National Gas Prices

Americans are filling up at the pump more and more. Since mid-May, gasoline demand has increased 18% to 7.9 million b/d, according to the latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) report. The slow, but steady rise in demand has pushed the national pump price more expensive by 13% in the same timeframe. Today’s national average is $2.10. That is seven cents more on the week, 24 cents more on the month, but 59 cents cheaper on the year.

Today, only one-third of state averages are $1.99 per gallon or less and the majority of those are states in the South and Southeast.