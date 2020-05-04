Tennessee Gas Prices Continue To Fall, But May Be Bottoming Out Soon

53% of Tennessee filling stations now have prices below $1.50

The Tennessee gas price average continues to decline and has dropped two cents since this time last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $1.54 which is nearly 17 cents less than one month ago and nearly $1.07 less than one year ago.

“As parts of the state move towards a phased reopening, we expect to see more drivers on Tennessee roadways,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “This will likely cause pump prices to fluctuate and level out over the next week.”

Quick Facts

53% of TN filling stations have sub-$1.50 gas prices

TN gas prices have declined for 68 consecutive days for a total discount of 70 cents per gallon

Tennessee is the 10th least expensive market in the nation

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $1.28 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $1.94 for regular unleaded

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Nashville ($1.69), Morristown ($1.59), Jackson ($1.54)

Least expensive metro markets – Cleveland ($1.42), Memphis ($1.44), Kingsport ($1.46)

National Gas Prices

State gas price averages increased for less than a dozen states in the last week, but they were large enough jumps to push an increase to the national average. At $1.78, today’s average is a penny more expensive than last week, 16 cents less than a month ago and $1.11 cheaper than last year at this time.

On the week, the Great Lakes and Central region saw double-digit increases in a few states, but the bulk of the country saw decreases of a nickel or less. Pump price fluctuation will continue across the country in coming weeks, especially as more states re-open and motorists begin driving more.