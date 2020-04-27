Tennessee Gas Prices Down Nearly Four Cents In The Past Week

46% of Tennessee filling stations have prices less than $1.50

The Tennessee gas price average continues to decline and has dropped nearly 4 cents since this time last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $1.56, which is 25 cents less than one month ago and nearly $1.07 less than one year ago.

“Tennessee motorists continue to see steady declines at the pump,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “If the state average drops below $1.50 motorists will be seeing the cheapest prices in twelve years.”

Quick Facts

46% of TN filling stations have sub-$1.50 gas prices

TN gas prices have declined for 61 consecutive days for a total discount of nearly 68 cents per gallon

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $1.26 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $1.97 for regular unleaded

Tennessee Regional Prices

metro markets – Nashville ($1.72), Morristown ($1.67), Jackson ($1.57) Least expensive metro markets – Cleveland ($1.43), Memphis ($1.45), Chattanooga ($1.51)

National Gas Prices

As gas prices continue to push cheaper across the country, only one dozen states carry an average of $2/gallon or more. Today’s national average is $1.77, which is four cents less than last week, 28 cents cheaper than last month and $1.11 less than a year ago.

Crude oil prices were extremely volatile last week, pushing negative for the first time ever, but they did make significant gains to end the week in the positive. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported demand at 5.3 million b/d, a slight increase, but still an extremely low rate compared to last April’s 9.45 million b/d average. Low demand pushed gasoline stocks to increase for yet another week, this time by 1 million bbl to put total U.S. stock levels at 263 million bbl.

Some states could see minimal fluctuation at the pump in coming weeks if demand jumps as business are given the green light to re-open. However, this will not have a large impact for the majority of the nation’s motorists.