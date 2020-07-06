Tennessee Gas Prices Drop Nearly Two Cents

Tennessee motorists find cheapest Independence Day gas prices since 2004

For the first time in eight weeks, The Tennessee gas price average declined - nearly two cents cheaper compared to last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $1.94 which is 16 cents more than one month ago and nearly 51 cents less than one year ago.

"Tennessee drivers saw the cheapest Independence Day gas prices in 16 years over the weekend, " said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "The state average on July 4 was $1.94 - 52 cents less than one year ago and the cheapest since 2004."

Quick Facts

91% of Tennessee gas stations still have prices below $2.00

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $1.76 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.20 for regular unleaded

Tennessee is the 9th least expensive market in the nation

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Nashville ($1.98), Memphis ($1.97), Morristown ($1.96)

metro markets – Nashville ($1.98), Memphis ($1.97), Morristown ($1.96) Least expensive metro markets – Clarksville ($1.86), Kingsport ($1.87), Johnson City ($1.87)

National Gas Prices

The national gas price average increased just one cent to $2.18 on the week despite a dip in U.S. demand for gasoline and gasoline stocks increasing by 1 million bbl. The slight drop in demand – 47,000 b/d - amid the increase in stocks comes as many states report increases in COVID-19 cases, potentially causing Americans to reconsider outings. However, for motorists who hit the road for the Independence Day holiday, gas prices were a welcome sight.