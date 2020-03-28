Tennessee launches Talent Exchange to match workers with local jobs

The state of Tennessee, in partnership with the Tennessee Grocer and Convenience Store Association, Tennessee Retail Association, and Hospitality TN, has formed the Tennessee Talent Exchange powered by Jobs4TN.

The goal of the exchange is to quickly match Tennesseans who are out of work due to the COVID-19 health emergency with companies currently experiencing a surge in business.

Many workers, like those in Tennessee’s hospitality industry, have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 health emergency. Tennesseans are out of work, but there are still job opportunities available.

The Tennessee Talent Exchange powered by Jobs4TN is a public-private partnership aimed at putting as many Tennesseans to work as possible during this emergency.

“Unemployment benefits are a safety net to help someone make ends meet, but transitioning to a job is the ultimate goal,” said Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Jeff McCord. “This partnership creates a pathway that puts Tennesseans to work right away in businesses that need them now.”

Businesses that provide essential services; grocers, convenience stores, and other retailers need extra employees right now to keep up with demand.

“As our industry is working double-time to keep shelves stocked, we are more than excited to be working with the state of Tennessee to bring furloughed workers onto our companies’ payrolls,’ said Rob Ikard, President and CEO, Tennessee Grocers & Convenience Store Association. “The Tennessee Talent Exchange powered by Jobs4TN is connecting us with Tennesseans who want to work, and who will help get food to Tennessee families.”

Job seekers can go to Tennessee’s workforce development website www.Jobs4TN.gov to apply for jobs across the state. Once an individual submits an application, the exchange will send it to retail stores in their local area for consideration.

As the need for additional employees becomes apparent in different industries, the Tennessee Talent Exchange powered by Jobs4TN will expand to include other businesses with immediate job openings.