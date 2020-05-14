Tennessee Motor Vehicle Registration Renewals Extended To June 15

Tennessee motor vehicle registration renewals due in May have been extended to June 15

Governor Bill Lee extended the deadline for obtaining these renewals through Executive Order No. 36.

“We appreciate our continued partnership with Tennessee’s 95 county clerks in administering vehicle title and registration across the state,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “We hope this additional extension of time will alleviate people’s concerns, so they can focus on their health and safety.”

To avoid any unnecessary face-to-face contact amid COVID-19, the department strongly encourages motorists to renew their registration online at tncountyclerk.com. If you do not have online access or your county does not have online renewals, you can find your local county clerk’s address on the tncountyclerk.com website, and mail in your renewal.

The Department of Revenue is happy to help registrants if they have any questions about their vehicle registration, or any vehicle title and registration matter. Assistance is available through our Title and Registration Hotline at (615) 741-3101, via email at Revenue.Support@tn.gov, or through our online Revenue Help application, where you can search for answers to your questions and also submit requests.

Emissions Testing Information from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation

Tennesseans in Hamilton, Sumner, Wilson, Williamson and Rutherford counties with motor vehicle registrations that expire between March 12 and May 31 should proceed to register their vehicle with their county clerk without an emissions certificate by June 15. Registrations completed after June 15 will require an emissions certificate.

Tennesseans in Hamilton, Sumner, Wilson, Williamson and Rutherford counties with motor vehicle registrations that expire in June 2020 or later should proceed to have their vehicle emissions tested when the testing centers re-open and then register their vehicles with their county clerk.

Seven of the 10 vehicle emissions testing centers will re-open on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 12 p.m. local time and return to their regular schedules on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The locations opening May 26 Hamilton County are:

720 Eastgate Loop

5206 Austin Road

1620 Riverfront Parkway

For further information on the emissions testing program call 866-329-9632 or visit this website.