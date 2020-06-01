Tennessee State Parks Host Tennessee Promise Service Events

Tennessee State Parks are offering volunteer events at all 56 state parks and two state natural areas, most on Saturday, June 27, for Tennessee Promise scholars to fulfill their community service hours.

“We are pleased once again to be involved in the Tennessee Promise program,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), said. “This is an excellent way for students to perform their community service requirements in the outdoors. We also want everyone to know the activities will be conducted under social distancing guidelines as we continue to use precaution for COVID-19.”

Tennessee Promise Saturday includes a variety of work projects at the parks, including landscaping, invasive plant removal, litter pickup and trail maintenance. Participants are encouraged to wear appropriate clothing for the work and bring items such as water, snacks and sunscreen. Students should check with each park on the activities planned and details on what they will need.

Space is limited at each site due to COVID-19. Participants are asked to bring masks or face coverings, not attend if they are sick and to volunteer at a site close to their home. Everyone will be asked to remain six feet apart.

The state natural areas participating are Flat Rock Cedar Glades and Barrens in Rutherford County and the Rugby scenic-recreational site in Morgan County.

Radnor Lake State Park will hold two sessions on June 26.

Students are encouraged to register as soon as possible. Details about service hours can be found at tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/tn-promise-saturday.

Tennessee Promise provides students the chance to attend tuition-free any of the state’s community colleges, colleges of applied technology or other eligible institutions offering an associate degree program. One of the requirements to maintain eligibility is to complete eight hours of community service. The parks also accept help on Tennessee Promise Saturday from any volunteers who wish to participate.

For more information on the Tennessee Promise program please visit tn.gov/tnpromise.