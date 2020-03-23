Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum Remains Closed Through April 9th

Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum remains closed through April 9.

In keeping with the Governor's Executive Order issued Sunday, March 22 we will are extending our suspension of all public rides with a hoped for reopen date of April 10. Dinner, Summerville Steam, Chickamauga Turn and Hiwassee trains however, will remain closed at that time with no specific reopening date at this time .

Plans now are to begin operating the Missionary Ridge Local on April 10th. We will be offering to transfer ticket holders, through April 9, to future train rides or a refund. Updates to our schedule of rides will be posted on our website at tvrail.com and on social media channels.

Day out with Thomas has been postponed to August 15, 16, 22 & 23. Ticket web will be managing all refunds. The event will be both Thomas and Percy and plans are for the exact same schedule as we had set for May.

We are contacting each ticket holder for rides through April 9 to process transfers or returns. Please allow 48 to 72 hours for all refunds to be processed.