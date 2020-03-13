Tivoli Theatre Foundation Temporarily Closes Venues

The Tivoli Theatre, Walker Theatre, and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium canceling or postponing events from March 13 to April 3

As a pro-active measure regarding the spread of COVID-19, The City of Chattanooga and the Tivoli Theatre Foundation will temporarily close The Tivoli Theatre, The Walker Theatre, and the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium, effective Friday, March 13.

"The safety and security of our audiences, artists, and staff is our top priority, so with heavy hearts we will be cancelling or postponing our upcoming events from Friday, March 13th to Friday, April 3rd, or until the city is comfortable with our re-opening. We will notify our patrons if this hold is extended," the Foundation said in their announcement.

They are making every effort to reschedule these shows where possible. Refunds for events that will be ultimately canceled will take place at point-of-purchase. If the show is postponed, tickets will be honored for the new date. The box office will continue to execute refunds as the hold on our venues continue. For more information about refunds during this time please contact their box office team at (423) 757-5580 or boxoffice@tivolichattanooga.com.

FULL LIST OF CANCELLED/RESCHEDULED EVENTS: