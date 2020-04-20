Tornado Relief Center opens at East Hamilton High

City and county community leaders, local small business owners, teachers, and volunteers have come together to open a Tornado Relief Supply Center at East Hamilton High School to help our neighbors. The supply center will serve as a donation site for dropping off and picking up items to help families affected by the tornado damage.

The center will operate with social distancing guidelines, so donations or assistance will happen in a drive-thru format at the school. The center will be open Monday, April 20, through Friday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at East Hamilton High, located at 2015 Ooltewah-Ringgold Rd.

Donated items needed include Gatorade or Powerade bottles, bottled water, bleach, rakes, shovels, gloves, garbage bags, diapers, feminine hygiene products, baby wipes, new storage bins, first aid kits, packaged snacks, and gift cards from restaurants, home improvement stores or grocery stores.

You can also help by providing “hugs from home” in the form of cards for tornado victims and first responders. Making cards can be an excellent way for children to be involved in the relief effort.

The Tornado Relief Center will provide food for first responders and tornado volunteer workers beginning each day at 11 a.m. and will continue each day long as the food is available.

If you have questions, you can contact the organizers of the center by call or text at 423-838-1146 or 423-6530340.

Special thanks to business sponsors Crystal Geyser, Starbucks, Office Furniture Warehouse, Tranco Logistics, Moon Pie, Shane’s Rib Shack, MSI, National Minority Supplier Development Council, and El Meson Restaurant.