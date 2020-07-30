Two Chattanooga Sites Added To National Register of Historic Places

The Tennessee Historical Commission, the state agency that is designated as the State Historic Preservation Office, today announced the addition of seven properties to the National Register of Historic Places. They include two bridges, an industrial building, historic district, school, historic road and church.

“Tennessee has a tremendous inheritance of important historic places that are highlighted by the diversity of these recent National Register listings.” said State Historic Preservation Officer and Executive Director Patrick McIntyre.

The sites recently added to the National Register of Historic Places in Chattanooga are:

Downtown Chattanooga Historic District

Of the 71 resources are included in the Downtown Chattanooga Historic District, 13 were already individually listed in the National Register for their importance in the architectural and commercial development of the city. The new district provides a more comprehensive picture of the magnitude of Chattanooga’s architectural and commercial history.

Chattanooga was a major center for businesses from the late 19th to the mid-20th century. Architectural styles in the district range from Italianate, Beaux Arts, Art Deco, and various revival styles to include modern styles of Moderne and Brutalism. The district was the core area for banking, retail, hotels, government and general office use.

Like many cities in the post-WWII era, Chattanooga experienced a loss of businesses as companies moved to the suburbs. In recent decades, the city has transformed itself into a vibrant commercial area with a resurgence of new building and adaptation for historic buildings.

Dixie Mercerizing Company

The 6 historic resources that comprise the Dixie Mercerizing Company were built between circa 1920 and 1951. These are the 1920-1925 Art Deco influenced mercerizing mill building, circa 1920 boiler building with smokestack, circa 1951 Mid-Century Modern headquarters building, circa 1948 mutual risk building, circa 1920 water tower and circa 1920 storage shed.

All the buildings have been updated over the years as the company went from cotton yarn to synthetics. The buildings represent good examples of industrial buildings in Chattanooga. Yarn mercerizing to improve the strength of fibers took place at this site, while the spinning was done in nearby Lupton City.

Lupton City was named for John T. Lupton, Chattanooga businessman, and president of the Dixie Mercerizing in 1921. The company began operating in late 1920 and eventually became one of the larger industries in the city, which was known as a hub for industry.

Also added to the list from Tennessee are:

Ebenezer Cumberland Presbyterian Church (Jasper - Marion County)

Located about three miles from Jasper in the Sequatchie Valley, the church building has seen few architectural changes since its construction in 1914. One of the most distinguishing features on the outside are the double-hung stained glass windows that show elements of the Gothic Revival style in the tracery that forms pointed arches.

Also important are the historic weatherboard siding, hipped roof with exposed rafters and paneled entry door. Wood wainscoting and wood pews with decorative side walls are historic features on the interior.

Marion County has several notable rural churches that are listed in the national Register. These include the circa 1853 Primitive Baptist Church of Sweeten’s Cove, circa 1875 McKendree Methodist Church and circa 1892 Whitwell Cumberland Presbyterian Church. The Ebenezer Cumberland Presbyterian Church is a fine addition to this list.

Arch Bridge (Olive Hill – Hardin County)

Designed in 1925 by the Tennessee State Highway Department (now TDOT), the Arch Bridge in Hardin County is a closed spandrel, single arch concrete bridge over Indian Creek. When the bridge was built, the road was part of State Route 15/US 64, but when the route was realigned in 1964, it became a county road.