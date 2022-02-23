Urban League Of Greater Chattanooga Hosting A Hiring Fair This Friday

The Urban League of Greater Chattanooga is teaming up with 10 local employers to offer a hiring fair that concentrates on the insurance and finance industries.

The event, on Friday, February 25 at the Urban League, will feature banks, providers of health insurance, life insurance and home insurance and companies in related industries like health care and financial advising. Entry-level to mid-career professionals are encouraged to attend.

Additionally, the Urban League, in partnership with Unum, will host a workshop on February 23 to help prepare jobseekers for the interview process. Resume-building sessions are also available on February 24 both virtually and in-person.

For more details and to sign up for the hiring fair, interview workshop and a resume review session, please visit https://www.ulchatt.net/workforce-development.

The following companies will be present at the job fair:

Allstate

Erlanger Health System

First Volunteer Bank

HomeServe

Mutual of Omaha

Regions Bank

Robert Half Talent Solutions

Simply Bank

Truist Financial

Unum

All events are at the Urban League’s Kingdom Center, 730 E MLK Blvd.

Interview Workshop with Unum, February 23, 5-6 p.m.

February 23, 5-6 p.m. Resume Building Workshops, February 24, In-person and virtual appointments available

February 24, In-person and virtual appointments available Hiring Fair, February 25, 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sign up for the hiring fair, an interview workshop timeslot and a resume building session here.