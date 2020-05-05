USDA Announces Approval Of D-SNAP For Tennessee Tornado Disaster Areas

USDA announces approval of D-SNAP, other flexibilities for Tennessee tornado disaster areas

Low-income Tennesseans recovering from recent tornadoes could be eligible for assistance from the USDA’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced today.

Deputy Under Secretary for USDA’s Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services Brandon Lipps said households who may not normally be eligible under regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) rules may qualify for D-SNAP – if they meet the disaster income limits and have qualifying disaster-related expenses.

“USDA stands ready to help Tennesseans get back on their feet,” said Lipps. “D-SNAP is an important step in the road to recovery, as folks work through the aftermath of the powerful tornadoes that devastated the area.”

To receive assistance through D-SNAP, a household must either live or work in affected areas of Bradley or Hamilton counties, have been affected by the disaster, and meet certain eligibility criteria. Approved households will receive one month of benefits, equal to the maximum amount for a SNAP household of their size, to meet their temporary food needs as they settle back home following the disaster. Tennessee will share information about D-SNAP application dates and locations through local media. Parts of Tennessee were previously approved for D-SNAP in March, also for tornadoes.

The timing of D-SNAP varies with the unique circumstances of each disaster, Lipps said, but always begins after commercial channels of food distribution have been restored and families are able to purchase and prepare food at home. Before operating a D-SNAP, a state must ensure that the proper public information, staffing, and resources are in place.

Although current SNAP households in the identified areas are not eligible for D-SNAP, the state is already issuing emergency allotments under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020, which brings ongoing households up to the maximum SNAP benefit amount for their household size. Additionally, if a household lost food because of the disaster, the state will issue replacement benefits, if the household submits an affidavit in a timely manner.

In order to maintain social distancing during COVID-19 national emergency, while helping Tennesseans in affected areas cope with the aftermath of the tornadoes, USDA has approved other flexibilities, including:

Allowing elderly or disabled applicants to conduct both the D-SNAP application and interview over the telephone, and

Allowing other applicants who apply online to conduct their interview over the phone.

Individuals seeking more information about this and other available aid should dial 2-1-1 (for callers in Tennessee) or 1-866-311-4287. For more information about Tennessee SNAP, visit tn.gov/humanservices/for-families/supplemental-nutrition-assistance-program-snap.html.

USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) administers 15 nutrition assistance programs that leverage American’s agricultural abundance to ensure children and low-income individuals and families have nutritious food to eat. FNS also co-develops the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which provide science-based nutrition recommendations and serve as the cornerstone of federal nutrition policy.