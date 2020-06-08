UTC Announces Plans For Fall Semester

Like many universities throughout the country, UTC will offer at least three types of classes in fall. Some will be taught face-to-face in rooms to facilitate student social distancing; some will be taught online; and others will be a combination of both.

A report with recommendations by the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Fall 2020 Task Force on resuming face-to-face instruction and campus operations in the fall semester has been completed, reviewed by UTC leadership and moved forward for implementation.

The implementation team is comprised of Vice Chancellor Yancy Freeman, Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor Jerrold Hale and Executive Vice Chancellor Richard Brown.Specific recommendations and action plans will be rolled out over the next two months, but several decisions have already been made.

Fall classes at UTC will begin Aug. 17 and end before Thanksgiving. Final exams will be online, Dec. 2-8, as originally scheduled, Chancellor Steve Angle announced on Monday. Classes will meet on Labor Day, Sept. 7, and the semester will not include a fall break in classes.

“Adjustments to the fall calendar and other comprehensive measures are being put in place to help protect the health and safety of our campus community as we resume face-to-face instruction,” Angle said.

Additional measures include requiring the wearing of face masks by faculty, staff, students and visitors; practicing social distancing in all settings—classrooms, workspaces, common areas, dining spaces and campus housing; personal health monitoring and multiple course delivery modes.

Read the full fall 2020 task force report at http://www.utc.edu/Fall-2020-Task-Force-Committee-Final-Report.

The academic calendar and details on the spring 2021 semester will be finalized in the next several weeks. Housing move-in dates for fall semester will be announced soon and will include social distancing and modifications to student housing spaces.

“We will continue to adopt measures to protect the health and safety of the campus community that align with guidance from the CDC and the Tennessee and Chattanooga-Hamilton County Departments of Health,” Angle said. “If circumstances make it necessary to revisit our processes or approaches, we will do so, with the health and safety of our community being the top priority.”