Water System Flushing Begins September 12 In Chattanooga

Tennessee American Water annually conducts water main “flushing” to reduce deposits and sediments in the water distribution system that can build up over time.

Flushing will begin the week of September 12 and continue for approximately four weeks in our Chattanooga service area. This annual process ensures our water is of the highest quality for our customers.

You may notice a slight drop in pressure or slight discoloration of your water for a short amount of time when we are in your area. If you experience discolored water, run cold water from your tap for a few minutes until the water clears. Do not use hot water if you experience any discoloration as it can cause sediment to be pulled into your hot water heater.

Please note that only Tennessee American Water employees will be working on the hydrants. Employees can easily be identified by marked vehicles, badges and uniforms. They will flush the water mains by letting hydrants flow for a short period of time. The water flowing from the hydrants will be dechlorinated to prevent any chlorinated water from entering urban streams.