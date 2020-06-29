YMCA Adds Two Additional Sites For Essential Worker Childcare

Willow Street & Parkview Elementary Essential Worker Childcare Academies now open

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga has been operating Essential Worker Childcare efforts since March in response to COVID-19. Childcare sites are a collaborative effort by the YMCA to respond to the need for childcare for those working in essential worker roles.

Two additional sites supporting these efforts are now open at 801 S. Willow Street in Chattanooga, and Parkview Elementary in Cleveland.

In addition to these two new sites, the YMCA also plans to add two more sites over the next couple weeks - at Redbank Middle School and Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences (CSAS).

PROGRAM DETAILS:

Like all YMCA Essential Worker Childcare sites,* drop off begins at 6:30 a.m. and pick up at 6 p.m.

Funding is provided at no charge through the Federal Child Care Development Fund. Verficiation of qualifying essential worker/employee ID is required.

The childcare is open to children ages 4-12.

Currently, about 240 chidlren are enrolled across all sites. The Y has enforced strict COVID-19 safety protocol at each site, including staff wearing masks at all times; daily temperature checks for both children and parents at drop off; separation of children into smaller groups to adhere to social distancing; and cleaning regularly of all occupied spaces.

The new Willow Street site will be hosting tutors and doing academic testing as part of a summer learning program based on the child’s grade level.

Limited spots are available at each site.

To register or for more information about the new Willow Street Essential Worker Childcare site, email Joseph Boswell at jboswell@ymcachattanooga.org or Gladys Pineda at gpineda@ymcachattanooga.org. For information on Parkview Elementary Essential Worker Childcare, email Rubye McGruder at rmcgruder@ymcachattanooga.org.

* Additional YMCA Essential Worker Childcare locations include Downtown Family YMCA, Cleveland Family YMCA, Hamilton Family YMCA, YMCA Healthy Living Center at North River and the J.A. Henry Community YMCA.