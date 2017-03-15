Featured Pick
Butch Ross CD Release Concert
Butch Ross celebrates the release of his newest recording, Found Objects, with music from the album along with the Chattanooga Dulcimer Club.
Saturday, 7 p.m.
Barking Legs Theater
1307 Dodds Ave.
barkinglegs.org
Thursday, March 16
Son Volt
Blues rock stalwarts hit the road in support of their twentieth studio album, Notes of Blue, with a high-energy show.
9 p.m.
Revelry Room
41 Station St.
revelryroom.co
Friday, March 17
Caney Creek Company
Bluegrass fused with elements of folk and indie rock makes Caney Creek Co. a force to be reckoned with in the "pickin' world".
9 p.m.
JJ’s Bohemia
231 E. MLK Blvd.
jjsbohemia.com
Saturday, March 18
St. Paddy’s Party on the Parkway
Come downtown for the best St. Patrick's Day party in the city with plenty of live music and fun!
2 p.m.
The Honest Pint
35 Patten Pkwy.
thehonestpint.com