Featured Pick

Butch Ross CD Release Concert

Butch Ross celebrates the release of his newest recording, Found Objects, with music from the album along with the Chattanooga Dulcimer Club.

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Barking Legs Theater

1307 Dodds Ave.

barkinglegs.org

Thursday, March 16

Son Volt

Blues rock stalwarts hit the road in support of their twentieth studio album, Notes of Blue, with a high-energy show.

9 p.m.

Revelry Room

41 Station St.

revelryroom.co

Friday, March 17

Caney Creek Company

Bluegrass fused with elements of folk and indie rock makes Caney Creek Co. a force to be reckoned with in the "pickin' world".

9 p.m.

JJ’s Bohemia

231 E. MLK Blvd.

jjsbohemia.com

Saturday, March 18

St. Paddy’s Party on the Parkway

Come downtown for the best St. Patrick's Day party in the city with plenty of live music and fun!

2 p.m.

The Honest Pint

35 Patten Pkwy.

thehonestpint.com