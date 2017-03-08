Featured Pick
Jocelyn and Chris Arndt
Jocelyn and Chris Arndt feature devastatingly powerful vocals & retro-rock guitar, with lyrics that run the gamut between vulnerable to all-out venomous.
Friday, 9 p.m.
Revelry Room
41 Station St.
revelryroom.co
Thursday, March 9
A Celebration of the Allman Brothers
Before there were “jam bands” there was the Allman Brothers. Come relive the glory days of '70s rock.
9 p.m.
Revelry Room
41 Station St.
revelryroom.co
Friday, March 10
MeLyn Thompson
Chattanooga born soungstress melds gospel, R&B, soul, classical, country and hip hop into one unique sound.
7:30 p.m.
Jazzanooga Arts Space
431 E. MLK Blvd.
jazzanooga.org
Saturday, March 11
Guy Marshall
Mixing the sounds and styles of Bob Dylan, Levon Helm and Neil Young into what he calls Appalachian cowboy music.
10 p.m.
Clyde’s On Main
122 W. Main St.
clydesonmain.com