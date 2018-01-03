Pulse Music Spotlight: Chase Martin & more...

Featured Pick
Chase Martin
An Americana country pop singer/songwriter from Nashville, Chase combines her country roots with a rhythm & blues flair that will keep your toes tapping.
Friday, 10 p.m.
Clyde’s On Main
122 W. Main St.
clydesonmain.com
Thursday, January 4
Keepin’ It Local
Get a laid-back start to the weekend at Warehouse Row's friendliest watering hole with some great live acoustic music.
8 p.m.
The Social
1110 Market St.
publichousechattanooga.com
Friday, January 5
Hive Theory, Lottery, Oliver
Sure, it's cold outside, but JJ's keeps it hot inside with a trio of smokin' bands to warm you up.
9 p.m.
JJ’s Bohemia
231 E. MLK Blvd.
jjsbohemia.com
Saturday, January 6
Randall Bramblett
Known for playing with rock’s legends like Bonnie Raitt, The Allman Brothers Band, Steve Winwood and Widespread Panic.
7 p.m.
Songbirds Guitar Museum
35 Station St.
songbirdsguitars.com