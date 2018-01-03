Pulse Music Spotlight: Chase Martin & more...

Featured Pick

Chase Martin

An Americana country pop singer/songwriter from Nashville, Chase combines her country roots with a rhythm & blues flair that will keep your toes tapping.

Friday, 10 p.m.

Clyde’s On Main

122 W. Main St.

clydesonmain.com

Thursday, January 4

Keepin’ It Local

Get a laid-back start to the weekend at Warehouse Row's friendliest watering hole with some great live acoustic music.

8 p.m.

The Social

1110 Market St.

publichousechattanooga.com

Friday, January 5

Hive Theory, Lottery, Oliver

Sure, it's cold outside, but JJ's keeps it hot inside with a trio of smokin' bands to warm you up.

9 p.m.

JJ’s Bohemia

231 E. MLK Blvd.

jjsbohemia.com

Saturday, January 6

Randall Bramblett

Known for playing with rock’s legends like Bonnie Raitt, The Allman Brothers Band, Steve Winwood and Widespread Panic.

7 p.m.

Songbirds Guitar Museum

35 Station St.

songbirdsguitars.com